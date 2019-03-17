EA Access For PS4 Reportedly Leaked

Earlier this year, EA teased that EA Access was coming to a major platform in 2019. And as you may know, the service is currently only offered on Xbox One and PC (via Origin Access), leaving many to think said major platform was either the PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch. Fast-forward to today, and a new leak out of Brazil has seemingly confirmed that EA was teasing the former, not the latter.

More specifically, over on Reddit someone posted a screenshot they received from a PS4 player in Brazil that shows an EA Access icon in the PlayStation Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this could be a fake image. According to the Reddit user, the image was dropped in a PS4-centric group chat by another person. In other words, the source is a bit shoddy, so it’s perhaps wise to reserve a few grains of salt with this one.

That said, whether this image is real or fake, the idea that EA Access will come to PS4 seems a likely one. As you may remember, EA Access was originally pitched for both PS4 and Xbox One when it was revealed, but Sony declined to participate when the service launched on Xbox One in 2014. And it hasn’t said anything since that would lead us to believe it had a change of mind — but here we are, with the aforementioned tease and now this leaked image.

For those that don’t know: EA Access is a Netflix-style subscription service from EA that allows access to selected games published by EA along with additional incentives, like the ability to play EA games early.

The service costs $30 a year, and includes the following titles: