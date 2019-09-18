Upcoming PS4 RPG Releases Free Demo On The PlayStation Store

A new and beloved RPG on PS4 has released a free demo over on the PlayStation Store, offering PS4 gamers a chance to try out the game before it releases next month. Best yet, there’s no strings attached. There’s no PlayStation Plus subscription needed or any other requirement, you can simply download the game. So, what’s the game? Well, it’s the new entry The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series, appropriately titled The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III. As you may know, the game isn’t out yet, but its predecessors have often been compared to the Persona series.

It’s unclear how big and meaty the demo is, but it does include one boss fight, plus the opportunity to transfer your save file to the final release. However, there’s a trophy for beating the boss, so publisher NIS America recommends saving the game right before the boss battle so you can earn the trophy for beating it when the game fully releases.

“Nearly a year and a half has passed since the Erebonian civil war, and much has changed since then,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “From the shifting stances of countries to the internal politics of the Empire, and even the life of Rean Schwarzer, the shadows of the past have given way to the embers of a new chapter. Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future. Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war…or perhaps something even more sinister.”

Of course, Trails of Cold Steel III won’t be for everyone, but it does have a growing cult-following who you can find constantly raving about the series.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is set to release on October 22 via the PS4 and the PS4 only.