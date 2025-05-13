Popular PS4 Game Being Removed From PlayStation Store and Shut Down

A popular PS4 game is being removed from the PlayStation Store and shut down. The good news is a PS5 version of the game is being released in its place, which means this is actually good news for those on PS5 and PS5 Pro as they are not only getting a new and improved edition of the game, but it will be a free upgrade if they own it on PS4. For those still on PS4 — which is many millions — this is the opposite; it’s bad news. More specifically, the PS4 game is being removed from the PlayStation Store on May 29, and then its servers will be wiped sometime in October. For this second part of the shutdown, an exact date has not been provided.

The PS4 game in question is Rust, one of the most popular games of the previous console generation. The multiplayer survival game from Facepunch Studios and Double Eleven technically debuted back in 2013 via early access, but didn’t fully release until 2018. Originally, the game was created within a popular mod of ARMA 2 to be a clone of DayZ, a game it would quickly supersede in popularity.

Rust only came to PS4 (and Xbox One) in 2021 though, so this is a pretty quick delisting and shut down. That said, when you consider the age of the PS4, it is not very surprising the aforementioned duo are not just eager to jump generations, but completely move on from the PS4.

“We’re excited to share more details about the upcoming release of Rust Console Edition for new-gen consoles,” reads an official statement from Double Eleven on the matter. “Our team has been hard at work, and we’re currently planning to launch the new-gen version of Rust on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this summer. Please keep in mind this date may still change but as of now things are on track for the expected release. We’re in the final stages of confirming the release date, and as soon as it’s set in stone, we’ll be sure to share it with you all! The game will be available in three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. We’ll reveal the perks and prices for each edition soon, along with upgrade options if you want to switch editions on the same platform. As we shift our full focus to the exciting new-gen future of Rust Console Edition, we will be concluding support for the old-gen edition in late October, aligning with the end of that wipe. To mark the occasion, we are planning something special: the ‘Wipe of Wipes’, a memorable send-off to celebrate the legacy of old-gen. By then, the new-gen version will already be available to everyone and you can smoothly transition to this new era of Rust Console Edition.”

Now, it is worth noting that the same all appears to be true for the Xbox One version, however, where the PlayStation Store notes the game will no longer be available to purchase — for $49.99 — starting on May 29, there is no such note on the Microsoft Store, leaving just a little bit of uncertainty regarding the Xbox One version of the game.

