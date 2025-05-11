PlayStation Plus Users Warned Not to Play New Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 have been warned by a new Reddit post — and user reviews for the game — to not play one of May’s free PS Plus games. This week, Sony released May’s free PlayStation Plus games: Ark: Survival Ascended, Balatro, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. The free PS4 and PS5 games have been available to all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, since last week. And this has been enough time for PS Plus subscribers to develop an addiction to Balatro. And it has also been enough time for PS Plus subscribers to learn the hard way to trust user reviews about Ark: Survival Ascended on PS5.

Taking to the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one subscriber revealed that after five hours of playing the PS5 game courtesy of PlayStation Plus, their save was wiped. Of course, save wipes and save bugs happen, however, as the user notes in the post this is a known and reoccurring problem with the game on PS5, as various user reviews for the game warn.

“I should have listened to the console reviews about Ark: Survival Ascended,” reads the post in question. “So many of the reviews said that Ark was pretty crappy on console/PS5. I love crafting survival games, so i was very excited when this was announced to be on PlayStation Plus. “I played it for about five hours, save and close out, take a break. When i come back to it? Save file is gone completely. I looked all over forums for answers and it just seems like this is something that happens on console.”

In addition to save issues, the comments reveal that users are also simply having issues getting the game to run from the main menu without glitches.

“I can’t even get it to start right, it’s really glitchy for me right from the main menu. I said screw that and deleted it,” reads one of these comments.

Of course, it goes without saying, but for every PS5 user having an issue with Ark: Survival Ascended, there are many more playing and enjoying the game. That said, those on PS Plus who are interested in checking it out now that it is free should be wary of its issues on PS5.

