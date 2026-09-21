Get 30% Off Nintendo Games With Amazon’s Early Prime Day Sale

Any longtime Nintendo fan knows the company doesn’t believe in putting its first-party games on sale. That’s thanks to former president Satoru Iwata, who believed that dropping prices trains consumers to wait for discounts rather than buying at launch.
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Iwata has a point. I’m guilty of waiting for sales myself, but I don’t wait for Nintendo’s prices to go down because I know they rarely do unless I buy used or come across a retailer sale. Luckily, a bunch of excellent first-party Nintendo games are included in Amazon’s Early Prime Big Deal Days sale, saving you 30% on major franchises like Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Kirby, Dragon Quest, and more.
There are dozens of games to choose from, so we’ve highlighted some of our favorite picks below. In addition to the games, the sale includes controllers, keyboards, headsets, and much more. Head over to Amazon to see everything that’s included in the sale.
Prime members also get the perk of these games shipping free. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet or want to try one out, you can grab a 30-day trial for free.
Nintendo Games on Sale at Amazon
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — $41.97 ($59.99)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise — $17.48 (was $24.99)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer + Legend of Zelda Season Pass — $10.47 (was $14.99)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 + Season Pass — $49.67 (was $70.98)
- Endless Ocean Luminous Standard — $34.97 (was $49.99)
- Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass Bundle — $62.97 (was $89.98)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Standard — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Kirby Fighters 2 — $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land Standard — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Standard — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — $48.97 (was $69.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 Standard — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle Standard — $59.49 (was $84.98)
- Mario Party Superstars Standard — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Mega Man Starforce Legacy Collection — $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Metroid Dread Standard — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Metroid Prime Remastered Standard — $27.97 (was $39.99)
- Miitopia Standard — $34.97 (was $49.99)
- Nintendo World Championships NES Edition Standard — $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Pikmin 1: Standard — $20.99 (was $29.99)
- Pikimin 1 + 2 Bundle: Standard — $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Pikmin 4: Standard — $39.88 (was $59.99)
- Splatoon 3 Standard — $41.97 (was 59.99)
- Splatoon 3 Bundle Standard — $59.49 (was $84.98)
- Super Mario Galaxy 2 Standard — $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Super Mario Party — $41.97 (was $59.99)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- WarioWare: Move It! — $34.97 (was $49.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass — $20.97 (was $29.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass — $20.97 (was $29.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World — $41.99 (was $59.99)