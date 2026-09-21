Get 30% Off Nintendo Games With Amazon’s Early Prime Day Sale

Any longtime Nintendo fan knows the company doesn’t believe in putting its first-party games on sale. That’s thanks to former president Satoru Iwata, who believed that dropping prices trains consumers to wait for discounts rather than buying at launch.

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Iwata has a point. I’m guilty of waiting for sales myself, but I don’t wait for Nintendo’s prices to go down because I know they rarely do unless I buy used or come across a retailer sale. Luckily, a bunch of excellent first-party Nintendo games are included in Amazon’s Early Prime Big Deal Days sale, saving you 30% on major franchises like Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Kirby, Dragon Quest, and more.

There are dozens of games to choose from, so we’ve highlighted some of our favorite picks below. In addition to the games, the sale includes controllers, keyboards, headsets, and much more. Head over to Amazon to see everything that’s included in the sale.

Prime members also get the perk of these games shipping free. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet or want to try one out, you can grab a 30-day trial for free.

Nintendo Games on Sale at Amazon