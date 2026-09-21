PlayStation Reveals New Special Edition PS5 Controller, But It Might Be One of the Worst Yet

PlayStation has revealed its latest Special Edition PS5 DualSense controller, but it might be one of the worst that has been seen so far. Over a year ago, PlayStation announced that it would begin a new collaboration with famed artist Lisa from the K-Pop group Blackpink. In the time since, nothing has come of this collab, which left many wondering what the point of the crossover was in the first place. Now, at long last, PlayStation has revealed that it’s releasing its first product tied to Lisa, but it’s one that only a hyper-specific audience may be interested in.

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In a new post on the PS Blog today, PlayStation showed off its new Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controller. The DualSense, which is part of a larger lineup of merch related to Lisa, features artwork of the singer’s bangs and eyes emblazoned upon the touchpad of the controller. It then comes in a white and platinum color palette, with other designs and logos tied to Lisa appearing across the controller.

You can get a look at this new Lisa x PlayStation controller for yourself here:

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While this new PS5 controller might be exciting to many who are fans of Lisa, it’s also likely one of the worst DualSense controllers we’ve seen so far. Throughout the PS5 generation, PlayStation has released countless Special Edition controllers tied to games like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Astro Bot, and, most recently, Marvel’s Wolverine. For Lisa to be getting a unique DualSense controller of her own doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, as the pop star doesn’t have much of a relationship to video games in her work outside of this collab.

That being said, this isn’t the first time that PlayStation has released an odd controller in this manner over the course of the PS5’s lifespan. The DualSense that is almost certainly most similar to this upcoming model associated with Lisa is the LeBron James PS5 controller that arrived back in 2023. This gamepad is widely considered by many to be one of the worst in the PS5’s history, as its general theme and design have very little to do with PlayStation and its games. For another such PS5 controller to be released in this same vein isn’t necessarily surprising, but it likely doesn’t thrill most of PlayStation’s biggest fans.

Still, if you’re someone who loves the look of this upcoming Lisa PS5 controller, you’ll be able to snag it for yourself when it drops on October 30th at a price of $84.99. Those looking to pre-order the DualSense can then plan to do so early next month on October 2nd when purchases will become available on PlayStation Direct.