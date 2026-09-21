Injustice 3 Leak Reveals the Game’s First Two Fighters (And One Is a Series Newcomer)

A new leak tied to Injustice 3 seems to have just revealed the first two fighters who will be appearing on the game’s roster. This past week, rumors began circulating online that suggested a new game from developer NetherRealm Studios was in the process of being playtested. Although specifics on this project weren’t made clear, based on the details that did emerge, it made it seem incredibly likely that these playtests were for a new entry in the Injustice series. Now, less than a week later, subsequent information has hit the internet that has not only verified the existence of Injustice 3, but has given us a better idea of what to expect from it.

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In a new report from MP1st, new details on Injustice 3 emerged by way of someone who works on stunts for the game. This leak didn’t only reveal that motion capture work for Injustice 3 has been happening, but it also disclosed that Supergirl and Batwoman would be playable in the game. Additional info wasn’t mentioned in this leak, but it continues

Assuming that these character leaks are accurate, they’re interesting for a variety of reasons. Starting with Supergirl, the cousin of Superman was first introduced in Injustice 2 and ended up being one of the more pivotal characters in the sequel’s story. Supergirl was also one of the most popular characters from the game’s player base, which makes her return in Injustice 3 pretty unsurprising.

Batwoman, on the other hand, is a far more fascinating addition to the roster of Injustice 3 as she hasn’t been seen in the series so far. While Injustice has featured countless Batman-adjacent characters in the past (Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, etc.), Batwoman would be a very different choice to be folded into this third entry in the fighting franchise.

While Batwoman is merely the first newcomer that we now know could be coming to Injustice 3, she’ll almost certainly not be the only one. Even though there have been plenty of DC heroes and villains featured in the first two Injustice games, there are countless others that NetherRealm has yet to use. As such, it’s safe to assume that the majority of Injustice 3’s roster could be comprised of brand-new characters, although mainstays like Superman, Batman, and others will almost certainly return as well.

Given the ongoing frequency of these leaks tied to Injustice 3, there’s reason to believe that WB Games and NetherRealm could be officially announcing the game at some point in the weeks or months to come. If and when that happens, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the official details on the next entry in DC’s iconic fighting game series here on ComicBook.