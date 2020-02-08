PlayStation Store Sale: 10 Great PS4 Games Currently $10 or Cheaper

Gaming is expensive, but on PS4 it’s seemingly getting cheaper and cheaper. Back in the day, great deals on the PlayStation Store were pretty scarce beyond the occasional Flash Sale. However, this has changed the last year or two. Not only is there seemingly a big new sale each week, but the discounts are great, unlike some other platforms. That said, if you’re looking for the cheapest of the cheapest discounted games, well, you’ve clicked on the right link.

Below, you can find 10 quality games, all which currently cost $10 or less. Of course, there’s plenty of games on the storefront that cost less than $10 always. However, none of these games will be featured. Rather this is for more expensive games that are only $10 or less for a limited time thanks to the storefront’s newest sales. So, if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later, because it won’t be at this price point for long.

Bully — $9 Batman: Return to Arkham — $5 SUPERHOT — $10 Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7 Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $10 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $5 Dues Ex: Mankinded Divided — $4 Metro Redux — $6 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — $6

If you haven’t already, also be sure to check out the PlayStation Store’s two big sales currently going on. The first of the two sales listed below features a huge offering of not only retro PS4 games, but some of the console’s best remasters. Meanwhile, the second sale largely features critically-acclaimed 2019 games.

For more coverage on the PlayStation 4 — including the recent news, rumors, and leaks about the console, and everything related to it — click here. In the most recent and related news, another former Xbox One console exclusive is coming to the PS4. Meanwhile, Far Cry 6 is reportedly in development, but it’s unclear if it will be a PS4 or PS5 game.

