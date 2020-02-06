Another Former Xbox One Console Exclusive Is Coming to PS4

Another former Xbox One console exclusive is coming to PlayStation 4 this spring. More specifically, developer Capybara Games has revealed that its 2018 PC and Xbox One game, Below -- which Microsoft prominently promoted for years as the game struggled through development -- is migrating to the Sony console sometime this spring. In other words, it will arrive on the PS4 in a few months, though when exactly hasn't been divulged.

Meanwhile, the new port will launch alongside an equally new mode called "Explore," which will make the game easier and more friendly to those not looking for a hardcore experience. More specifically, there will be no hunger or thirst in this mode. There will also be no instant kills, and now all damage will deplete a player's healthy slowly through bleeding. Lastly, there will be permanent bonfire checkpoints that can be returned to after death, allowing players to continue progressing deeper into the underworld without having to start all over. That said, if you're looking for the original version of the game, that will remain intact as well. This will simply be an additive option for players.

"Test your adventurer mettle against The Isle’s procedural subterranean labyrinths," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore a large, interconnected underworld crawling with cunning wildlife, deadly traps and stalked by a shadowy presence. Survive the perils of The Depths and unearth what lies below… or die trying."

Below, debuted on December 14, 2020 via the Xbox One and PC to a 70 on Metacritic, which is a fine score, but was a bit disappointing after years of measurable hype. Below, can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: