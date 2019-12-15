New Video Games Out This Week: Wattam, Untitled Goose Game, and More

It’s almost the end of 2019, which means game releases are really starting to slow down. In fact, this week only has three notable releases, including the long-awaited return of a beloved creator and a game where you harass nice folk as a goose. Again it’s a quiet week, the perfect time to work through that backlog.

Anyway, if you’re wondering what games are dropping this week that are worth taking a quick peep at, well you’ve come to the right saloon partner, because that’s what this post has: a rundown of the all the salient new games releasing into the wild this week. As always, it’s important to keep in mind that this is not an exhaustive list of new releases. Further, in addition to the prominent new releases, there’s a round-up of ports at the bottom. As for remakes and remasters, they are included, as are meaty expansions, but minor DLC releases are not nor are games releasing into early access. Lastly, sometimes mobile games are included if they are super duper noteworthy, but for the most part these are console, PC, and Google Stadia games we are dealing with.

PICK OF THE WEEK: WATTAM

Pitch: “From the creator behind Noby Noby Boy and Katamari Damacy comes Wattam. Long ago, a huge explosion blasted the world of Wattam across the galaxy. Help the Mayor build stacks and chains with characters like Sushi, Flower, Cloud, and Poop to create joyful, colorful explosions that will guide the diaspora of Wattam back home.”

Developer and Publisher: Funomena and Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC and PS4

Release Date: December 17

THE MOST NOTABLE OF NOTABLE PORTS: Untitled Goose Game

Pitch: “Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Developer and Publisher: House House and Panic

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One (already available on Nintendo Switch and PC)

Release Date: December 17

All Other Notable Ports:

REGIONS OF RUIN:

Pitch: “Ever wonder what would happen if Kingdom met a broad, skill based open world RPG? Welcome to Regions of Ruin. Regions of Ruin is a 2D side-scrolling RPG with town-building in an open world that progressively challenges your hero and settlement the further you delve into the vast continent.”

Developer and Publisher: Vox Games and Poysky Productions

Platforms: PS4 (already available on PC) (coming to Nintendo Switch December 23 and Xbox One in the future)

Release Date: December 19

*****