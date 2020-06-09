Two New PS4 Games Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

Not one, but two PS4 games have leaked ahead of their official and seemingly imminent announcements. One of these games is a relatively big release, but one we essentially already knew was coming to the platform. Meanwhile, the other is a brand new and ambiguous title that has PlayStation fans scratching their heads. The latter of these two games is dubbed "Project Oak Tree," which is presumably a codename of sorts.

Word of Project Oak Tree comes way of an internal and official update made to the PS4's backend spotted by SerialStation via MP1ST. In addition to revealing the game, the update also reveals the project's official CUSA ID: UP0002-CUSA20245_00-ATVI2020ALPHAA02. As you can see, the ID suggests the game is currently in the alpha stage. Further, the "ATVI" part of the ID suggests this is an Activision product, as ATVI is actually used by the company for its NASDAQ listings.

There's also an image that accompanies the upload, but it's blurry and reveals nothing of note. Meanwhile, aspects of the files suggest the game may have some multiplayer component to it, but for now, this part is a little unclear.

The other newly leaked game is UFC 4, which was revealed in a similar fashion PS4 Patches, which tracks patches released for PS4 titles via Sony's network. The game is filed under the codename "Magnum," but we know it's UFC because there's an icon for UFC 4 attached to it.

Unfortunately, the leak, which was spotted by Gemastu, doesn't divulge any further details, but we should hear more about this game in an official capacity on June 18 when EA hosts EA Play 2020, which will likely reveal Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered as well.

