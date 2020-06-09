New Batman Game Reveal Reportedly Imminent, Releasing Sooner Than You Think

✖

The new Batman Arkham game is reportedly releasing sooner than you think, presumably via the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Last September, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment started teasing a new Batman game. However, it hasn't teased anything about the project since the turn of the year, which has fans of the DC Comics hero quite worried. Where the heck is the new Batman game from Warner Bros. Montreal? Well, according to a new report, not only is the game going to be revealed soon, but it looks like a release date isn't very far away.

According to Gamereactor, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's original plan with the game was slowly to tease it up until E3, where it would be revealed at the publisher's first-ever presser conference. However, COVID-19 got in the way of these plans.

The new, post-COVID-19 plan is to reveal the game sometime this summer. And according to Gamereactor, it's unlikely anything is going to get in the way of this because the game is set to "release sooner than you may think."

Unfortunately, the report doesn't disclose any further details about the game or this alleged "sooner than you may think" release date." However, it's worth noting that this report largely echoes previous reports about the game, which were that it would be revealed in the summer, and then released as early as this year.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and as you can see, everything is always subject to change, especially during times like these.

If a new Batman game is going to be revealed soon, it's possible it will show up at PS5's new game reveal event this week. In fact, unless Warner Bros. is just going to reveal it some random weekday, then the PS5 event is the most likely destination.

At the moment of publishing, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn't commented on this latest report, and it's unlikely it will. Further, while we know the new Batman game exists, we currently don't have a release date, release window, or platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.