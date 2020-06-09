Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Reportedly Releasing This Fall

✖

The rumored Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered is reportedly releasing sooner than you think. More specifically, a new report alleges the long-demanded remastered collection will release this fall in place of EA's usual blockbuster releases, such as a new Battlefield or Star Wars game, neither of which will be ready for this fall. Unfortunately, this is where the salient (and alleged) new details about the game dry up.

The report makes no mention of a price point, a precise release date, or what platforms it will release on. It's safe to assume it will drop on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but will EA also release it on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You'd assume so given its proximity to the release of the next-gen consoles, but that would be a considerable amount of extra work, assuming EA would take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X's tech.

What's also unclear is whether or not EA will bundle together all of the DLC in this package. You'd assume it would, but it wouldn't be the first time a remastered collection of this type releases without the DLC bundled in. However, given how important and popular some of the Mass Effect DLC is, it's hard to imagine EA not including it in the package.

As for the report itself, it comes way of European outlet Gamereactor, who also claims the new Batman game is going to be revealed sooner, and even release sooner than everyone thinks. While the source is reputable, it's important nothing here is official and it's all subject to change. That said, don't be surprised if we hear more about the game at EA Play 2020 later this month.

As you will know, this isn't the first time we've heard about a remaster of the critically-acclaimed trilogy. Just back in May, we heard about the project, which also teased it was releasing soon.

Will you pick up and revisit the Mass Effect series if EA releases a remastered collection later this year?

