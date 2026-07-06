Steam Has Two New Free Games With Top Review Scores

Steam has two new free games that are getting strong user review scores from PC gamers downloading them. Gaming is obviously an expensive hobby, and it’s only getting more and more expensive. Steam fans don’t have to look any further than the new $1000 Steam Machine to understand this. Suffice to say, when PC gamers can save some money, they should. And there is no better way to do this than by getting games for free.

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The #1 best-selling game on Steam right now is a $6 indie game. Meanwhile, a former Game of the Year winner is on sale for just $1.49. Those on the tightest of tight budgets can do one better and grab two free games. They aren’t as noteworthy, but user reviews suggest they have their own value. One of these gams is Rewind from Chinese solo developer Damian Zhao. The other new free Steam game is Blue Oath from developer Swordstack Studios and publisher Isart Digital.

Rewind

While the trailer above is in Chinese, there is English support. As for the game itself, Rewind is a text-based detective game with puzzle elements and nearly a hundred different clues that players will need to piece together to solve the mystery.

Right now, there are 145 user reviews for the free Steam game, with a 91% approval rating, with most reviews agreeing that while the game is short and simple, its core concept and mechanics are very interesting. Meanwhile, most agree that the developer could easily get away with charging money for the game. The trailer Rewind can be seen HERE.

Blue Oath

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Blue Oath is a combat action-adventure game where you play as a warrior swordfish who is on a journey to free a giant, cursed moray eel. Like Rewind, it is very short and a pretty simple game, but more polished and well-realized than you often get from free Steam games.

To date, Blue Oath has 11 user reviews, which isn’t a ton, but it has just been released. Meanwhile, across these user reviews, it has a perfect 100% approval rating.

It is unclear if there are any plans to expand either of these games into larger, premium projects. The latter is notably a student project, so it’s probably not destined for this course, but the former is getting enough positive attention that it could certainly be developed further. Whatever the case, these are some of the better free Steam games of the last couple of months. They aren’t revolutionary, but free Steam games seldom are.

For those on Steam Deck, and thus are curious, Rewind is listed as “Playable” on Steam by Valve. Meanwhile, Blue Oath Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown” by Valve.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.