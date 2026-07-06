PlayStation Plus Users Can Get Xbox Game for Free for 24 Hours

PlayStation Plus subscribers on both PS4 and PS5 can get an Xbox game for free for roughly the next 24 hours. And this is the case for all subscribers across all tiers of the Sony subscription service: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. That said, not only is an active subscription required to access the free game, but to retain it. In other words, this PS Plus game is free to keep with an active subscription. With an inactive subscription, it’s locked until the subscription is renewed.

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The free PlayStation Plus game is a 2022 survival game from developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Xbox Game Studios, known as Grounded. And having attracted 20 million players to date, it is one of the most successful Xbox games of the 2020s, and arguably Obsidian Entertainment’s most successful game of all time, perhaps barring Fallout: New Vegas. And it being free comes at a great time because its sequel, Grounded 2, is currently out in early access on Xbox and PC, and scheduled to come to PS5 via early access on August 10. Until then, PS Plus subscribers can whet their appetite with the first game.

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For those unfamiliar with Grounded, it is a multiplayer survival game where you have been shrunk to the size of a tiny insect. And now you must survive your backyard in classic survival game action, which means exploring and building together against a horde of giant insects who want to make you their next meal. And it is pretty good, as evidenced by its 83 on Metacritic and its 4.35 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, which is across over 14,500 user reviews. Speaking of the PlayStation Store, it normally costs $40 on the digital PS4 and PS5 storefront, so it being free right now is saving PS Plus subscribers a pretty penny.

Those on PS Plus on PS4 or PS5 who decide to check out Grounded after grabbing it for free should expect to sit down with it for a while. To this end, it takes 30 hours just to mainline. Add side content to this, though, and the runtime will run up to 70 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need easily 100 hours with the Xbox game.

If this free PlayStation Plus game does not tickle your fancy, the good news is that there are two other free games also available for the next 24 hours and three more going to be made available come July 7.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.