PS4 Players Can Now Play One of the Most Controversial Series of All Time

PS4 users, as well as PS5 users, can now download, play, and enjoy one of the most controversial games of all time. Since the inception of video games, there have been quite a few releases that have been swallowed up in controversy. In the modern era, games often draw controversy for being unfinished like Cyberpunk 2077, bloated with gambling like Star Wars Battlefront 2, or for misleading marketing like No Man's Sky. However, back in the day, it was violent games and games with sexual content that drew all the backlash and controversy, especially in certain parts of the world. Among these was the Postal series, which produced some of the most controversial video games of all time. By today's standards, they are fairly innocent, but in the 90s and early 2000s, the series created quite the controversy.

Postal arrived on the scene back in 1997 via the PC and via developer Running with Scissors, and while it didn't light the world on fire critically or commercially, it spawned a sequel, Postal 2, which released in 2003. When it released, Postal wasn't extremely controversial, but it did have some people talking. However, when Postal 2 released six years later, it drew a lot of attention for its violent gameplay. To date, the series is widely considered one of the most controversial video game franchises ever. And now it's playable on PS4, at least partially.

Today, Postal Redux, a remake of the first game in the series from 1997, released on PS4. Right now, the sequel isn't playable on PS4, but the remake is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

On PS4, the game -- which comes the way of MD Games -- is available for $10. In addition to PS4, the remake is also available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

This release is not only notable because of the series' controversial history, but because the PS4 port of the remake was at one point canceled back in 2017. However, now it's available via the PlayStation Store, and at the moment, only the PlayStation Store.

