PS4 8.50 Beta Update Live, Removes Big Feature

PS4 8.50 update is live, or at least the beta version of the update has started to roll out to a select few PlayStation 4 players. Today, Sony began to send out invites to participate in the beta, which it's referring to as the Spring 2021 Beta, suggesting the final version of the firmware update will release sometime in March, April, or early May. That said, while the number itself suggests the update will be major in consequence, so far, the biggest takeaway is that it will remove PSN communities, which is hardly a reason to be excited.

According to the patch notes, the update will give players the option to turn on and off notifications for each group they are in rather than force players to use a blanket on/off for all groups. To do this, you will need to open the options menu on the group screen and then either turn notifications on or off.

In addition to his, players can now use the "Request to Join" button -- via the game sessions screen -- to ask the leader of the session to join their game. After this, the session leader can then send an invite to join the game session. Lastly, players will no longer be able to see that you're playing a game that you have hidden.

For now, this is all we know about the update. Of course, all of this could be added to, tweaked, and removed by the time update rolls out to everyone based on feedback and other variables. In other words, remember that nothing here is final.

Sony hasn't officially announced the 8.50 update or relayed word of when it will release. That said, if this changes or if more information about the update surfaces, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest on not just the PS4, but the PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, MP1ST.