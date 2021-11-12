PS4 Getting Nintendo Switch’s Newest Big Exclusive According to New Leak

The PS4, and the PC, are getting Nintendo Switch’s newest big exclusive, or at least that’s what a new leak has potentially revealed. While the PS4 and PS5 don’t have any major exclusives releasing this holiday season, Nintendo does, or it at least has one game that actually just released yesterday. That’s right, it looks like Shin Megami Tensei V may only be a timed exclusive for Nintendo, with the Atlus RPG seemingly set to come to both the PS4 and PC in the future.

The leak comes the way of the game’s files and courtesy of a prominent Persona dataminer over on Twitter, who notes that on the game’s .uproject the target platforms are Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. Now, as the dataminer points out, these additional platforms could be indicative of scrapped work or placeholders. And this is possible, but what’s more probable is that the game will migrate to these platforms in the future. To new fans, this may be surprising because the series’ previous mainline installment was exclusive to Nintendo, but older fans of the series will know Nintendo didn’t use to have exclusivity on the series. And while it is clear Nintendo made a deal with Sega for this game, Sega did retain the publishing rights, so the game migrating other platforms is possible.

https://twitter.com/regularpanties/status/1459199379122835466

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change for a slew of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, click here to learn why Persona fans aren’t happy with the review Shin Megami Tenesi V has been getting.

