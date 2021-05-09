PlayStation Store Makes PS4 Game Just $0.39 for a Limited Time

✖

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one PS4 game just $0.39, but only for a limited time. Anytime between now and May 13, all PlayStation 4 users can buy, download, and play Timber Tennis: Versus for just $0.39, half the price of a candy bar. Unlike some deals, there's no PlayStation Plus requirement involved with this deal. And there are zero other strings attached other than the limited window of availability.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2018 via developer Digital Melody and publisher Crunching Koalas. Over on Steam, 61 percent of users have reviewed the game positively, giving the game a "Mixed" User Review rating. Meanwhile, the PS4 version of the game has only two review scores over on Metacritic, one of which is a 40 and the other is 70.

"Meet Timber Tennis: Versus, an entirely new addition to the Timberman family - a franchise enjoyed by more than 30 million people around the world," reads an official pitch of the game. "Take part in the annual Timber Tennis world championships - use your special skills, watch out for super shots, and collect prizes to beat all the rivals and reach the grand final! Unlock all the characters (including Princess, Hipster, Boxer, and many more), win trophies, and compete in local or online multiplayer mode with your friends!"

Of course, this is far from the best game you can play on PS4. Very far from the best. But it's not often you can download a PS4 game for just $0.39, which doesn't happen often. I mean you could probably find $0.39 in the streets after looking just for a few hours. That's how little is $0.39 is.

That said, if you're not impressed, don't worry, it's not the only deal. There are hundreds of deals currently live on the PlayStation Store, including one for a much better game that has been made just $0.99.

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news -- click here or peep the relevant and recent links right below: