This Great PS4 Game Is Only $0.99 for a Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, a popular PS4 game is currently on sale for $0.99, and will be until May 13. The game in question isn't the latest and biggest AAA release, so this deal isn't the greatest deal of all time, but it does normally run at $10, so it's a savings of 90 percent and it's also the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store.

Right now, all PS4 users can download GoNNER for just $0.99. There are no strings attached and no PlayStation Plus required. Better yet, you won't need to clear any hard drive space to make room for it as its install is less than one GB.

GoNNER debuted back in 2016, but didn't come to PS4 until 2018. A challenging 2D platformer with procedural generation and roguelike elements, GoNNER boasts a solid 81 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, it boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 87 percent of 858 reviews reviewing the game positively.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer as well, courtesy of developer Art in Heart and publisher Raw Fury:

"GoNNER is a tough as hell procedurally-generated 2D platformer with roguelike elements, following the largely misunderstood and altruistic Ikk on a journey to cheer up his only friend in this world -- a giant landbound whale named Sally -- by searching for just the right trinket in the deep and dark places nearby," reads an official pitch of the game. "With Death as his mentor, supplying both a multitude of abilities and arsenal for Ikk to use, Ikk traverses an ever-changing land full of unwieldy creatures who don’t appreciate his trespassing or his friend Sally. Procedurally-generated environments, arduous bosses, hidden secrets, multiple endings, and more await Ikk on his journey to make one person happy even if it kills him -- which it certainly will. Don’t lose your head!"

