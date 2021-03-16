Is PS4's Best Exclusive About to Come to Xbox?

✖

Is PS4's highest-rated exclusive game about to come to Xbox One and Xbox Series X? The PS4 has some absolute monster exclusives, ranging from new installments in established IP like Uncharted and The Last of Us to new IP like Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, and Ghost of Tsushima. That said, the PS4's highest-rated exclusive game isn't The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, or the new God of War, but Persona 5 Royal, at least according to Metacritic. Right now, the only way to experience Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal is via the PS4 and PS5. However, it looks like that could be changing, or at least that's what the latest bit of speculation making the rounds suggests.

Over on Twitter, a user tweeted out their wish for the Persona series to come to Xbox. Replying to this, Xbox insider and Windows Central editor, Jez Corden, posted a smiley face and nothing else. While a smiley face is far from revealing, it was enough to ignite speculation that the Persona series is finally coming to Xbox, and if this happens, you'd assume it would be via Persona 5, the latest installment in the series.

That said, take this speculation for what it's: speculation. In other words, take it with a grain of salt. While Corden is a reputable and reliable source, there's nothing here that definitively suggests it's a tease at an upcoming announcement. And even if it's a tease, it may not be related to Persona 5.

Of course, as more information surfaces from Corden or others, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, try and not to get too caught up in the speculative whirlwind.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including the latest on both PlayStation and Xbox -- click here or peep the relevant links right below: