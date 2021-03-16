PS5 Surprises PlayStation Players With New Backward Compatible Xbox 360 Game

✖

PS5 players can now play an Xbox 360 exclusive game, courtesy of its PS4 port and backward compatibility. When the PS5 released last year, it played virtually every single PS4 game minus a handful of random titles. One of these titles -- Shadow Complex Remastered -- is finally playable though. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for the game revealed that the game is now playable on PS4 via the PS4 version and The Limited Run Games physical edition.

It's unclear what took so long to make the game backward compatible on the PS5, and right now a native PS5 version isn't available via the PlayStation Store. In other words, while the game is playable on PS5, it doesn't take advantage of its hardware in a major way.

As for the game itself, it was released back in 2009 via Chair Games and Epic Games, the latter best known for the original God of War games and now Fortnite. At the time, the game was an Xbox 360 exclusive, published by Microsoft, but it's since been remastered and released on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PS4. It's also playable on Xbox Series X/S and now PS5, but not natively. Meanwhile, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

The Limited Run Games physical edition of Shadow Complex Remastered is now playable via backwards compatibility for Playstation 5! The PS4 digital version is also backwards compatible. pic.twitter.com/4XlkUxAKzJ — Shadow Complex (@shadowcomplex) March 15, 2021

Upon release, Shadow Complex was among the higher-rated games of the year, earning a very impressive 88 on Metacritic. Despite this, it didn't light the world on fire commercially and never got a sequel. Below, you can read more about the Metroidvania game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

"Shadow Complex propels lost hiker Jason Fleming into the hollows of government conspiracy, dark political motives, and military upheaval," reads the game's story pitch. When Jason and his girlfriend Claire accidentally stumble upon a rogue paramilitary group called The Restoration, it soon becomes clear that the faction’s intent is to set in motion a chain of events that will cause America to collapse into a new civil war. Along the way, Jason acquires many high-tech 'toys' The Restoration is developing, and eventually becomes a super-powered engine of destruction."

