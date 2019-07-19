New PlayStation Store Flash Sale Features Huge PS4 Savings

Sony Interactive Entertainment is back with another Flash Sale this week, featuring over 100 discounts on PS4 games. It’s not the biggest sale, and it doesn’t have the biggest games, but it has some gems and some big discounts. And if you don’t like anything this week, there’s a good chance Sony will be back with another round of sales next week, so don’t worry, the time will come when you can finally empty your wallet.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. If you don’t have the time to sift through the entire sale, or the desire, then you can find a highlights list below, organized in alphabetical order.

Agents of Mayhem — $5 — Save 75 percent

A Plague Tale: Innocence — $35 — Save 30 percent

Batman: Arkham Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent

Broforce — $4 — Save 75 percent

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers — $8 — Save 60 percent

Crossing Souls — $7 — Save 55 percent

Darkwood — $10.50 — Save 30 percent

Dead by Daylight — $15 — Save 50 percent

Dead Island Definitive Edition — $7.50 — Save 75 percent

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer — $7.49 — Save 50 percent

Homefront: The Revolution — $5 — Save 75 percent

Hotline Miami — $2.50 — Save 75 percent

Hotline Miami 2 — $3.74 — Save 75 percent

Hotline Miami Collection — $5 — Save 75 percent

Legend of Kay Anniversary — $12 — Save 60 percent

Mother Russia Bleeds — $4 — Save 75 percent

Ruiner — $8 — Save 60 percent

Shadow Warrior — $7.50 — Save 75 percent

Shadow Warrior 2 — $10 — Save 75 percent

Titan Souls — $4 — Save 75 percent

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning — $30 — Save 50 percent

As mentioned this isn’t the greatest Flash Sale, but there are some great steals here. If you’re looking for a great horror game then you can’t go wrong with Darkwood, if you want a single-player experience that is. Meanwhile, for a horror multiplayer experience, Dead by Daylight is one of the best this generation.

Meanwhile, A Plague Tale: Innocence is one of the best story-driven games of this year. For more of a gameplay driven experience, then the Hotline games are a steal for that price, even if they are a bit old. And of course, the Batman games are classics. Really, you can’t go wrong with any of those games listed above. Some won’t blow you away, but at the least everything up there is solid.