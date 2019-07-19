New PlayStation Store Flash Sale Features Huge PS4 Savings

Sony Interactive Entertainment is back with another Flash Sale this week, featuring over 100 discounts on PS4 games. It’s not the biggest sale, and it doesn’t have the biggest games, but it has some gems and some big discounts. And if you don’t like anything this week, there’s a good chance Sony will be back with another round of sales next week, so don’t worry, the time will come when you can finally empty your wallet.
As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. If you don’t have the time to sift through the entire sale, or the desire, then you can find a highlights list below, organized in alphabetical order.
- Agents of Mayhem — $5 — Save 75 percent
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — $35 — Save 30 percent
- Batman: Arkham Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Broforce — $4 — Save 75 percent
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Crossing Souls — $7 — Save 55 percent
- Darkwood — $10.50 — Save 30 percent
- Dead by Daylight — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Dead Island Definitive Edition — $7.50 — Save 75 percent
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer — $7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Homefront: The Revolution — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Hotline Miami — $2.50 — Save 75 percent
- Hotline Miami 2 — $3.74 — Save 75 percent
- Hotline Miami Collection — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Legend of Kay Anniversary — $12 — Save 60 percent
- Mother Russia Bleeds — $4 — Save 75 percent
- Ruiner — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Shadow Warrior — $7.50 — Save 75 percent
- Shadow Warrior 2 — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Titan Souls — $4 — Save 75 percent
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning — $30 — Save 50 percent
As mentioned this isn’t the greatest Flash Sale, but there are some great steals here. If you’re looking for a great horror game then you can’t go wrong with Darkwood, if you want a single-player experience that is. Meanwhile, for a horror multiplayer experience, Dead by Daylight is one of the best this generation.
Meanwhile, A Plague Tale: Innocence is one of the best story-driven games of this year. For more of a gameplay driven experience, then the Hotline games are a steal for that price, even if they are a bit old. And of course, the Batman games are classics. Really, you can’t go wrong with any of those games listed above. Some won’t blow you away, but at the least everything up there is solid.