PlayStation Mistakingly Made PS4 Game Free for Some Users

Today, PlayStation mistakingly made a PS4 game free for some users, but it appears the issue has been remedied. In case you missed it, earlier today the PlayStation Store made Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 free to own, but only on the European PlayStation Store. However, even on the European PlayStation Store, the game being free was seemingly random for users. Some were reporting they had no issue downloading the game, while others said it was either at normal price or not allowing for it to actually be purchased. Fast-forward a bit, and now it has seemingly returned to normal price for all users.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what happened, but it appears to have been a glitch in the system. And this occasionally happens on the PlayStation Store, which is good about honoring purchases when this does happen.

That said, it's worth keeping an eye on if you do have a European PlayStation account. And if you don't, it's very easy to make one. Not only does it cost nothing, but you can share games across both accounts. As for why you would want two separate accounts, well, this is why. Sometimes things are made free or are discounted on the European version of the store, and not the North American version of the storefront.

As for the game, if you want to play Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, you don't have to fork over that much money. The game normally runs at just $10. That's not free, but it's pretty cheap.

"Featuring eye-popping 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level," reads an official blurb about the game. "Make up to four ghost trains for maximum chompage! New modes include Score Attack and an Adventure Mode with fast fleeing fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more!"

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of articles pertaining to the PS4, be sure to check out all of previous and extensive coverage of the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, if you missed out on today's freebie, don't worry, there's currently a slew of PS4 games being offered for free.

