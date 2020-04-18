PlayStation Makes Another PS4 Exclusive Free for Very Limited Time

PlayStation has made another PS4 exclusive free for a very limited time. In addition to Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, both which are also free right now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made SIE Japan Studio’s Knack 2 free to download as well. However, unlike the aforementioned pair of games, this one involves a few extra steps to download.

At the moment of publishing, Knack 2 is 100 percent free to own on the German PlayStation Store, which means you need a German PSN account to nab it for free. While this sounds like a big barrier to entry, it’s actually quite easy to create a German PSN account and secure the freebie.

To create a German PSN account, create a new user, then create a new PSN profile, and follow the instructions until you get to the point where you pick a region. Choose Germany aka “Deutschland,” then continue to follow the instructions. Soon you will be asked to enter a town and province. For this, choose a German town, then a German province, and then use the postal code “49536.”

Eventually you will be asked to enter an email address. You can use whatever email address you want, as long as it’s not already connected to another PSN account. If you’ve made a PSN account before, then all of this will be very familiar. That said, at one point you will be asked if the console you’re on is your primary PS4. At this point, make sure to say it is. And that’s it. Once you’ve done this you can use the account, hop on the PlayStation Store, and download the game for free. And even if you switch accounts, your game will come with you because the console is marked as your primary PS4.

That said, if you want to download the game for free, make sure to do it sooner rather than later, because this offer won’t be available for very long.

