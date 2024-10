Last PlayStation Store PS4 Sale of 2019 Features a Massive 1,000 Discounts

The PlayStation Store is back with one final sale for 2019, and it’s a massive one. Not only is there roughly 1,000 games currently on sale, but as the holiday period progresses, Sony has confirmed it will add more PS4 games into the mix. Further, there’s plenty of discounts for 2019’s biggest and best games, and this will be the case until the sale ends on January 5, 2020.

As always, you can find all of the sales right here. There’s plenty of great discounts not listed below, so if you don’t see a game you like, make sure to check out the entire sale via the aforementioned link. Meanwhile, below you can see a taste of what the sale has to offer. The list is organized in alphabetical order, with the sale price listed first and the normal price listed second.

