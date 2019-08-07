New PlayStation Store Sale Features Dirt Cheap PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has updated its ongoing PlayStation Store “Summer Sale” that has already featured a massive amount of discounts for not only some of the biggest and best new releases, but some older gems with deep discounts and some indie darlings at dirt cheap prices. The new wave of updates doesn’t feature a ton notable games, but there are some additions that may be worth your attention.

If you’re looking for the entire sale — which features A LOT more games not listed below that have been on sale for a bit now — then click right HERE. Just on the first page alone there’s hefty discounts for games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Far Cry New Dawn, and Devil May Cry V. Meanwhile, for the notable new discounts, below you can find a curated list (courtesy of Reset Era)

PS4:

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $39.99 – 20% Off – Ends 8/20

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition – $16.79 – 30% Off – $9.59 – 60% Off – Ends 8/13

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/19

Fall of Light – $8.99 – 40% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 8/13

Frost – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $6.99 – 65% Off – Ends 8/19

Glass Masquerade – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

MudRunner – $8.74 – 75% Off – Ends 8/20

Nightmare Boy – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/19

Riot: Civil Unrest – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/19

Vampyr – $14.99 – 75% Off – Ends 8/20

Way of the Passive Fist – $4.49 – 70% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 8/20

Anamorphine – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/7

Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition – $35.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/20

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – $14.09 – 53% Off – Ends 8/7

The Church in the Darkness – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 8/9

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $39.99 – 60% Off – Ends 9/17

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $33.99 – 15% Off – Ends 8/12

Solo: Islands of the Heart – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 8/13

S.O.N – $9.74 – 35% Off – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/9

Street Fighter V – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/14

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition – $34.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/14

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/14

Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition – $29.99 – 25% Off – Ends 12/31

Ultra Street Fighter IV – $12.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/14

PS4 ADD-ONS:

Ark: Survival Evolved – Aberration – $6.99 – 65% Off – Ends 8/20

Ark: Survival Evolved – Extinction – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 8/20

Ark: Survival Evolved – Season Pass – $24.74 – 45% Off – Ends 8/20

Destiny – Forsaken Annual Pass – $14.69 – 58% Off – Ends 9/17

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 8/7

Fallout Shelter – Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum – $49.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/7

Paladins – Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 – $38.99 – 35% Off – Ends 8/7

Paladins – Season Pass 2019 – $26.79 – 33% Off – Ends 8/7

Realm Royale – Shadowfall Bundle – $12.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/7

Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack – $2.39 – 40% Off – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack – $2.39 – 40% Off – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Fast & Furious 70 Dodge Charger RT – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Fast & Furious 99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Triple Threat DLC Pack – $3.59 – 40% Off – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Jurassic World Car Pack – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – McLaren 570S Car Pack – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – MLB Fan Pack – $1.79 – 40% Off – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Proteus – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack – $2.39 – 40% Off – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack – $2.39 – 40% Off – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Triton – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Rocket League – Vulcan – $1.19 – 40% Off – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Warframe – Renown Pack XVI – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 8/20

Street Fighter V – Add-on Sale (21) – 30-70% Off – Ends 8/14

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.