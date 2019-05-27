New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts PS4 Games From Warner Bros.

In addition to the big Double Discounts and Totally Digital sales, Sony is currently also hosting a smaller sale on the PlayStation Store that offers 34 PS4 and PlayStation VR games from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. In addition to being packed full of discounts on LEGO games, there’s Batman, Mortal Kombat, Middle-earth, Mad Max, and more. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature the latest release from Warner Bros. — Mortal Kombat 11 — but it’s still got some steals.
As always, you can find the entire sale right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to sift through the promotion yourself, well don’t worry, we have a list featuring the more notable sales, organized in alphabetical order.
- Batman: Arkham Collection — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
- Batman: Arkham Knight — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Batman: Arkham VR — $13.99 — Save 30 percent
- Batman: Return to Arkham — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Cars 3: Driven to Win — $13.99 — Save 65 percent
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition — $23.99 — Save 60 percent
- Justice League VR: The Complete Experience — $6.99 — Save 30 percent
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO City Undercover — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Jurassic World — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — $19.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Incredibles — $35.99 — Save 40 percent
- LEGO Worlds — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- Mad Max — $6.99 — Save 65 percent
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $11.99 — Save 40 percent
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $17.49 — Save 65 percent
- Mortal Kombat XL — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- The LEGO Movie Videogame — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
Meanwhile, for more PlayStation news, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, there's a new report claiming that PlayStation is getting ready to drop a new trailer for one of its first-party games this week. In other words, expect a big trailer this week from The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, or the few other first-party games Sony currently has cooking up.