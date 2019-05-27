New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts PS4 Games From Warner Bros.

In addition to the big Double Discounts and Totally Digital sales, Sony is currently also hosting a smaller sale on the PlayStation Store that offers 34 PS4 and PlayStation VR games from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. In addition to being packed full of discounts on LEGO games, there’s Batman, Mortal Kombat, Middle-earth, Mad Max, and more. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature the latest release from Warner Bros. — Mortal Kombat 11 — but it’s still got some steals.

As always, you can find the entire sale right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to sift through the promotion yourself, well don’t worry, we have a list featuring the more notable sales, organized in alphabetical order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman: Arkham Collection — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham Knight — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham VR — $13.99 — Save 30 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Cars 3: Driven to Win — $13.99 — Save 65 percent

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition — $23.99 — Save 60 percent

Justice League VR: The Complete Experience — $6.99 — Save 30 percent

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO City Undercover — $11.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Jurassic World — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — $19.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Incredibles — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

LEGO Worlds — $11.99 — Save 60 percent

Mad Max — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $17.49 — Save 65 percent

Mortal Kombat XL — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

The LEGO Movie Videogame — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more PlayStation news, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, there’s a new report claiming that PlayStation is getting ready to drop a new trailer for one of its first-party games this week. In other words, expect a big trailer this week from The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, or the few other first-party games Sony currently has cooking up.