Marvel Rivals Just Teased A New Playable MCU Villain For Next Season

Marvel Rivals is in the midst of its seventh season, and starting tomorrow, players will be able to battle with their favorite characters on a brand new map. That map is the Wilson Fisk-controlled Lower Manhattan, but the newest teaser trailer also revealed that there’s more beneath the surface of the city than the heroes expect, including a major tease of a new playable MCU villain that could be arriving in season 8.

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The Lower Manhattan trailer reveals several of the landmarks that players will encounter as they move throughout the city, including the Alchemax building, the Statue of Liberty, and even a gold statue of Jeff the Shark. After the trailer ends, however, there’s a surprise, as you see The Hood’s cloak hovering in a glass case, just waiting to be unleashed. The shot hovers there for a while, so it would certainly seem that the MCU villain is headed to Marvel Rivals sooner rather than later, and if he does make his debut, he could be a game-changer.

The city never sleeps… but something beneath it just woke up ⚖️



Welcome to Lower Manhattan, where iconic streets meet hidden depths. Fight through open avenues, historic buildings, and quiet courtyards in the shade of the Alchemax building, then descend into secret labs… pic.twitter.com/JF0IOIhAke — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 31, 2026

What Would The Hood Bring To Marvel Rivals

The Hood is a lower-level criminal and is having a rather rough go of it when he ends up unknowingly stealing the belongings of a demon, though he soon realizes that wearing the boots and hood he stole bestows him with powerful abilities. It is soon learned that these powers are derived from the powerful Lord of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu, which is why he is a threat to even the most powerful of Marvel heroes.

The Hood can summon twin pistols and then channel that power through them, firing magical bullets that can pierce just about anything and do major damage to even the strongest of heroes. He also has the ability to levitate and turn invisible, and the longer he wears the hood, the more skilled with his abilities he becomes. He can even assume the form of the demon he stole the items from in extreme cases, but that doesn’t happen all that often.

If you give those abilities to a duelist or a vanguard, The Hood can do some major damage. Invisibility is already immensely impactful in Rivals thanks to characters like Psylocke, Scarlet Witch, and Invisible Woman, but none of them have the range of his twin pistols and the potential magical boost of his magic bullets. If he can then hover or assume a demon form as his ultimate, he could be an instant game changer for a team in the right hands, so hopefully he is on the way soon.

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