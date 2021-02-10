2009 PS2 Game Stealth-Released on PS4

✖

A 2009 PS2 game has been stealth-released on the PS4, much to the surprise of many PlayStation gamers. While the PS4 and PS5 don't play PS2 games via backward compatibility, many great titles from this era are playable on the machine via ports. The latest to join this list is The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, which we knew was coming to PS4, but we didn't know when. That said, turns out a release date announcement was being withheld for a reason, so SNK could surprise fans of the fighting game with a stealth release.

As of right now, all PS4 users can cop The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match for just $15. Meanwhile, a physical release is set to follow sometime this spring in both North America and Europe, priced at $25.

All of that said, this isn't just a straight port. SNK has revealed that The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match on PS4 comes with a variety of new features, including a larger roster of 66 playable characters, an overhaul to the graphics, and redesigned abilities. Adding to this, the game's online functionality has been improved and rollback netcode has been added. It remains to be seen, but all of these additions should make this the best version of the fighting game yet.

【KOF 2002 UM】

KOF 2002 UM is now available to download on the PS4! Online matches have never been smoother thanks to its upgraded rollback netcode, so get ready to take on the world! #SNK #KOF Trailerhttps://t.co/5A0T9Jw8sN Official Sitehttps://t.co/85ImNYDwXV pic.twitter.com/dfRAfpVxGc — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 9, 2021

For those that don't know: The King of Fighters 2002 debuted back in 2002 just like its name suggests. Developed by Eolith and Playmore for the Neo Geo, it's the ninth mainline release in the series. Then in 2009, the game was remade on PS2 and Xbox Live Arcade as The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match. And now a remake of this remake is available on PS4.

