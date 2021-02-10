Sony Under Investigation Over Big PS5 DualSense Controller Issue

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment is being investigated over the PS5 DualSense controller's biggest issue. More specifically, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP has announced that it's investigating a potential class action after reports that the PS5 DualSense controller is experiencing stick drift, which in turn is causing them to fail prematurely. Right now, no lawsuit has been filed, but the class action law firm is taking consumer reports of the problem.

"CSK&D is investigating a potential class action based upon reports that Sony PS5 DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 console can experience drift issues and/or fail prematurely," reads the announcement. "Specifically, it is reported that the joystick on certain PS5 DualSense controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled and interfere with gameplay."

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not responded to the investigation, at least publicly. And for now, it remains to be seen what will come of this investigation. That said, it's not the only company under fire for controller issues. Nintendo has been hit with several class-action lawsuits due to the same issue with its Joy-Con controllers.

Reports of stick drift in the PS5 controller first surfaced back in November. Since then, more and more reports have surfaced, making an investigation only a matter of time. And here it is.

For those that don't know: stick drift is when an analog stick provides input that it's not supposed to. Most commonly, this manifests in the stick "moving" with no actual mechanical input. As noted, the Nintendo Switch has had a big problem with stick drift, as has the PS4 and Xbox One. In other words, none of this is new, but the problem is starting to catch the eye of more and more class action law firms across the world.

