Acclaimed PS4 Game From 2019 Gets New, Free PS5 Upgrade

An acclaimed PS4 game from 2019 has today received a free upgrade to PS5 for those who already own it. By all accounts, 2019 was a fantastic year for the PS4 that saw a ton of highly-rated titles land on the platform. Games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry V, The Outer Worlds, Days Gone, Outer Wilds, Mortal Kombat 11, Control, and Death Stranding all arrived in this calendar year and are considered some of the best titles that released on the PS4 over the course of its lifespan. Now, one of these games from yesteryear has been improved for the latest PlayStation hardware in addition to receiving a new game mode.

As of today, publisher Annapurna Interactive has brought Sayonara Wild Hearts over to PS5. Developed by Simogo, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a rhythm action game that tasks players with gliding through a variety of visually-pleasing levels, all of which are set to different music. Sayonara Wild Hearts reviewed quite well when it hit PS4 in 2019 and currently sits at an 82/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. It also won and was nominated for a variety of awards across The Game Awards, DICE, and BAFTAs.



When it comes to what this new version of Sayonara Wild Hearts brings on PS5, the game now runs better than ever and can hit a performance threshold of 120 frames per second. Its visuals are also now in 4K and has added additional responses tied to the PS5 DualSense controller. And for those looking for something entirely new with this release of Sayonara Wild Hearts, a mode called “Remix Arcade” has been added to the experience and is exclusive to PS5 platforms. This game type is said to allow players to “speed through infinitely replayable levels and chase high scores in random sound bites, all with no loading.”

Perhaps best of all, these PS5 improvements to Sayonara Wild Hearts are completely free to those who already purchased the game on PS4. And if you don’t already own the game, you can snag it for a mere $12.99.

Synopsis: “Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.

As the heart of a young woman breaks, the balance of the universe is disturbed. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams and leads her through a highway in the sky, where she finds her other self: the masked biker called The Fool.

Journey through a custom-written pop soundtrack, chase scores, and set out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of Little Death and her star-crossed allies: Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers, and Hermit 64.”