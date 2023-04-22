PlayStation Sale Makes Marvel and DC Games as Cheap as $2.99

Some Marvel and DC games are currently as cheap as $2.99, thanks to a new PlayStation Store sale. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5, none of the games featured are PS5 games, they are all PS4 games, however, they are all playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. As for the sale, it comes the way of the PlayStation Store, which means it's for only digital games. If you're a physical games person, then this sale isn't for you.

As for the games featured, the cheapest is Injustice 2, which is $2.99. The next cheapest is Batman: Arkham Knight, which is only $3.99. And then the the third and final game under $5 is LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, which is $4.99. There are other DC and Marvel games on sale right now on the PlayStation Store, but these are the only ones in the "dirt cheap" territory, which is to say cheaper than $5. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Batman: Arkham Knight: "In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady's uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman."

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes features an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe. Players take control of Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters as they unite to stop Loki and a host of other Marvel villains from assembling a super-weapon capable of destroying the world."

Injustice 2: "Build and power up the ultimate version of your favourite DC legends in Injustice 2. This is your Legend. Your Journey. Your Injustice."

