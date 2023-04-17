PS Plus Users Warn PlayStation Fans Not to Sleep on New Free Game

PS Plus users have urged PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 not to sleep on one of April's free games. The PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games lineup for April is one of the most impressive since the new tiers of PlayStation Plus were released last year. For the month of April, subscribers of both are getting the following PS4 and PS5 games: Bassmaster Fishing, Dishonored: Definitive Edition, DOOM Eternal, Kena: Bridge of the Spirts, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Paradise Killer, Rider's Republic, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Slay the Spire, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Most of these games need no introduction, and there are some big names here. In fact, there are quite a few notable games that it's easy to look over a game like Slay the Spire. That said, some PS Plus subscribers over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page are urging PlayStation to avoid doing exactly this.

"Don't sleep on Slay The Spire. It may pass people by, but is right up these with Kena, DOOM, Dishonored, the other DOOM, Wolfenstein, Evil Within, other DOOM, one more DOOM and why not some Bassmaster Fishing to chill-out with after," writes one PS Plus subscriber. "Crazy month."

"Slay the Spire is my most played game on Switch for two years straight, definetely shouldn't be ignored," adds another PS Plus user. "Been playing almost daily for a year," adds a third Reddit user. "Incrediblly deep and incredibly addictive game."

How long Slay the Spire is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don't know. That said, you may already own it, as it was once actually free via PS Plus Essential, the standard and basic tier of the subscripion service. Interestingly enough, this actually happened this time last year.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, previews, interviews, and juicy hot-takes -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out Slay the Spire while it's free via PS Plus?

H/T, Gaming Bible.