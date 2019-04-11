PS4’s PSN Name Changes Causing Issues With Some Games, Here’s Which Ones

Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation 4 gamers can now finally change their PSN ID after years of fan demand. The feature is currently live on the PS4, and offers everybody one free name change. After this, every time you change your name you will need to fork over $10, unless you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, then it will only cost $5. It’s a pretty reasonable price, however, players need to not only deduce whether changing their name is worth a few bucks, but whether it’s worth the issues it may cause them with some games.

According to PlayStation’s director of social media, Sid Shuman, any game published after April 1 should support the feature, though games published before this, could have problems. Some of the problematic games have been identified already, but others haven’t been, because they haven’t been tested. In other words, it’s murky waters out there. Here’s a brief rundown of the games experiencing issues:

Games With Issues:

PSN name changes may cause an issue in the following games where your previous ID remains visible or just simply causes your ID to disappear. It may also cause user accounts to unlink and settings to be returned to default. According to Sony, signing out and then back in should remedy any of the issues though.

Absolver: Downfall

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Big City Stories

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Crossout

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Dragon Quest Builders

FIFA 17 Standard Edition

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition

God Eater 2 Rage Burst

Grand Theft Auto V

Gundam Versus

Guns Up!

Injustice 2 – Standard Edition

Killzone Shadow Fall

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

MLB The Show 17

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Storm Trilogy

Naruto Storm: Road to Boruto Expansion

NBA 2K19

PlayStation VR Worlds

Rock Band 4

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered

The Last of Us Remastered

Titanfall 2

Trackmania Turbo

Trove

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

UNO

Warframe

WipEout Omega Collection

Games With Serious Issues:

With these games, a name change may cause you to lose progress and saved data, in-game currency, and some parts of the game may flat-out not work. Trophy data could also be loss.

Disc Jam

Everybody’s Golf

Just Dance 2017

LittleBigPlanet 3

MLB 14 The Show

MLB The Show 16

MLB® The Show 15

ONRUSH

The Golf Club 2

Worms Battlegrounds

We will be sure to keep this list updated as more games are identified. Meanwhile, you can read more about name changes here.

