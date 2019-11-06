PS4 and Xbox One Make Bethesda RPG Free-to-Play for an Entire Week

Between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and The Outer Worlds, there’s a lot of games dropping on PS4 and Xbox One right now, which means sad wallets. That said, if you’ve spent all of your money buying new games and pre-ordering ones about to release, don’t worry, Bethesda has announced that it’s making one of its games free-to-play not one for a day, or a weekend, but for an entire week. More specifically, Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls Online is free-to-play starting today, and all the way until November 13.

During this free-to-play period, you will be able to download and the play the game — minus its expansions — on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac for free. No strings attached. That said, after this period, if you want continue to play the game, you will need to fork over whatever its regular asking price is at the moment. In other words, it’s important to remember this is a free trial not a straight up free download.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next #ESO free play event starts soon! Now is your chance to have your friends and family experience the magic of Tamriel. All they need to do is visit their preferred digital retailer 👇 https://t.co/fmPZd31hgs — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) November 4, 2019

If you decide to download the game duringor after the aforementioned period, you will be able to carry your progress over if you cop the full game. Further, all new accounts will receive 500 crowns to spend in the in-game store.

“With access to the ESO base game, you can begin your adventure by creating characters in four of the game’s classes (Nightblade, Templar, Dragonknight, and Sorcerer), exploring 23 unique zones, and taking on the game’s main questline, Mages and Fighters Guild storylines, and much more,” writes Bethesda of the event. “How you play is completely up to you—it’s your story! In addition to this, you’ll also get access to the Morrowind zone and story, allowing you to discover the home of the Dark Elves.”

That all said, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.