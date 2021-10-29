Long-Awaited PS4 and Xbox One Game Delayed Week Before Release

A long-awaited PS4 and Xbox One game has been delayed a week before its release. With PS5 and Xbox Series X now out, more and more games will slowly stop coming to the PS4 and Xbox One. But so far, that hasn’t happened. While the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles have been out for a year, just about every game that comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has also come to PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, the latter consoles quite regularly get games that aren’t released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, Monster Crown is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but not PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, at least not yet.

Back on October 12, Monster Crown was supposed to release on PS4 and Xbox One alongside Nintendo Switch and PC. However, the PS4 and Xbox One versions were delayed to November 2. And now the developer Studio Aurum and publisher SOEDESCO have announced these versions have been delayed again. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a new release date, but it sounds like it will be sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Athough Monster Crown was originally scheduled to launch on November 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Soedesco and developer Studio Aurum confirm today that the game will launch later than expected, while the actual release date is still to be determined,” said the pair in a press release.

If it feels like you’ve been waiting for Monster Crown to release on PS4 and Xbox One for a while, it’s probably because the game has been around for a while, debuting on Kickstarter back in spring 2018. Unfortunately, unless you have a PC or Nintendo Switch, you’re going to be waiting a bit longer for the game.

For more coverage on the PS4, the Xbox One, and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.