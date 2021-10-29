Free Xbox Live Gold Games for November Revealed

Xbox unveiled the November lineup of free Xbox Live Gold games on Friday with four more titles set to be available for subscribers starting next month. Those four games are Moving Out, Kingdom Two Crowns, Rocket Knight, and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes. They’ll be available starting on November 1st with the last of the games scheduled to be available up until December 15th with more free games to look forward to the following month.

A post on the Xbox Wire accompanied the trailer below that showed off each of the four games. As expected from each Games with Gold unveiling, we now know the dates that each game will be available for free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as well as additional details on the games for those unfamiliar with them. All of that info can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moving Out (November 1st to November 30th)

“Begin your career as a Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician (F.A.R.T.)!” a preview of the game read. “No task is too dangerous for your company, Smooth Moves, as you attempt to save the town from furniture peril. Play solo or with up to four friends in this ridiculous physics-based moving simulator.

Kingdom Two Crowns (November 16th to December 15th)

“Build your kingdom and explore new lands in Kingdom Two Crowns. Play the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and protect your realm from the forces of the Greed,” a preview of the game read. “You’ll enjoy exploring medieval lands, dark realms, and feudal Japan in a beautiful, pixel-art setting with micro-strategy elements.

Rocket Knight (November 1st to November 15th)

“The fan favorite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series comes home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles,” a preview of the game read. “Use your wits and trusty rocket pack to defeat the menacing wolf army threatening his people.

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (November 16th to November 30th)

“Don your cape and cowl and join the Dynamic Duo and other famous superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, and save the citizens of Gotham from the Joker and Lex Luthor,” a preview of the game read.

These games will be available for free starting on November 1st with their specific availabilities listed above, so be sure to get what you want from the selection while you can before they go back to being full price.