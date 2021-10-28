Sony Establishes New “PlayStation PC” Label

Sony has established a new “PlayStation PC” label for the games that it plans to bring to the personal computing platform in the future. This change is one that a number of fans started to notice was reflected on Steam within the past day. Previously, PlayStation games on Steam were said to be published by PlayStation Mobile. Instead, the entity “PlayStation PC LLC” now appears in its place.

Looking a bit deeper into this situation, Sony actually registered the PlayStation PC brand name earlier this year within California, which is where it resides within the United States. And while there was no pomp and circumstance when it comes to this publishing name being changed by Sony, the move at face value continues to show that Sony is very much dedicated to the PC space whereas it previously would only release games on its own platforms.

Within the coming year, PlayStation has already announced that it will be bringing a handful of different titles to the PC platform. In January 2022, 2018’s critically-acclaimed action-adventure game God of War will land on PC for the first time. Later in the year, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is a bundle containing both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy will be landing on both PC and PlayStation 5. These two games combined with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone make up the biggest titles that PlayStation has brought over to PC at this point in time, although we’ll surely see more continue to come about soon enough.

In fact, within this week alone, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the 2020 3D platformer from PlayStation, seemingly leaked for PC. And while Sony hasn’t yet confirmed that this title will be coming to the platform in the future, it definitely seems like an announcement of sorts could be arriving before long.

