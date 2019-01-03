Analyst: PS5 and Next Xbox Release Date Predictions, Abandoning “Traditional Generational Model”

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Scarlett are on their way, we just don’t know when. Many reports have revealed a 2019 / early 2020 reveal, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. That being said, one analyst weighs in with his own predictions as well as a bold claim that generations won’t mean what they used to mean.

“I’m forecasting announcements in 2019 for 2020 launches for both PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella recently to the folks over at GamingBolt. “However, I do think we’ve moved past the traditional generational model. I expect both manufacturers to add features that will further blur these lines.”

He also added a tid-bit that really isn’t news concerning sale declination once the new generation arrives. “I forecast both PS4 and Xbox One hardware unit sales to decline in the single-digit percentages next year, but more because we’re nearing the latter stages of the cycle, and I don’t anticipate either making drastic moves on price. “Both systems have done well in the US, but 2019 will likely be a transition year as we move into 2020.”

That’s not surprising, nor is it new. Not exclusive to consoles, but usually when something new comes out – the older versions begin to wan in sales. Still, from everything we’ve heard so far about what’s supposedly on the way – including a focus on VR and backwards compatibility – it’s hard not to get excited about what’s next on the horizon for both Microsoft and Sony.

We still don’t have any concrete release window for the PlayStation 5 or the next Xbox, though an official reveal is heavily expected to take place next year.

What are you hoping to see from the next generations of consoles? Are you excited to see what's next or are you firmly rooted in this generation?