New PS5 Exclusive Game Is Free (But Also Divisive)

A new PS5 console exclusive game is free for all PS5 and PS5 Pro users, but it is proving fairly divisive. The PS5 game in question just released on the PlayStation Store, and the only console it is available on is the PS5. It’s also available on PC and mobile devices, but not a single other console, including even the PS4. Whether it is a permanent console exclusive for the PS5 remains to be seen, but for the moment, it is the latest PS5 console exclusive.

The words “PS5” and “exclusive” when combined evoke a sense of high quality, as evident by games such as God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Silent Hill 2, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Final Fantasy 16, and so on. The latest PS5 console exclusive doesn’t quite live up to this billing, but unlike every game above, it is free.

The free PS5 game in question is Crystal of Atlan, which has finally come west via PC, PS5, and mobile devices after being available in China since 2023. However, it was never available on PS5 in China, so this is the first time it has ever been on PS5.

Developed and published by Nuverse, the developer responsible for Marvel Snap, Crystal of Atlan is a free online MMO action-RPG. Is it any good? Well, it has fairly positive reviews on mobile. For example, on the App Store it has a 4.7 out of 5 rating after 165 ratings. Coupling this, on Android it has a 4.5 out of 5 after 9,500 reviews.

On PC and PS5, players are liking it less. On PC, it is an Epic Games Store exclusive, where it has a 3.9 out of 5 rating. And then on the PlayStation Store, its rating is even lower at 3 out of 5 after 3,100 user reviews. Safe to say, it is a bit divisive.

“Crystal of Atlan is a Magicpunk MMO Action RPG where you can immerse yourself in a Magicpunk world,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Build your skills, fight and uncover the secrets of this world with your allies! Time to embark on a wondrous journey of Magic and Machinery!”

Those on PS5 Pro, specifically, who are interested in checking out this free PS5 game won’t find any enhancements or if there are any they are not mentioned on the PlayStation Store listing of the game.

