PS5 Finally Gets Xbox Console Exclusive After Two Years: “It’s Amazing”

After two years, an Xbox console exclusive is finally on PS5, and it is leaving a very positive impression on PlayStation fans. This is perhaps most evident by its rating on the PlayStation Store, where it has a 4.92 out of 5 stars after 200 user reviews. In other words, it almost has a perfect rating. And this lines up with its Steam rating as well, where it has also been available, alongside Xbox consoles, since 2023. On Steam, the new PS5 game has the highest rating you can earn on Steam, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” thanks to 95 percent of 16,806 user reviews rating the game positively.

The new PS5 release in question is called Roboquest, and since its release even the PS5 Reddit page has been gushing about the game. To this end, one of the top posts over the last few days is a post dedicated to it and praising it.

“Roboquest dropped yesterday and it’s amazing,” reads the post in question. “I’m amazed nobody is talking about this yet, but Roboquest dropped yesterday and I’m having an absolute blast. It’s a fast-paced FPS roguelike with an awesome soundtrack and insanely addictive gameplay. This has been out on Steam and Xbox for a while, but just released for PS4/PS5. I ended up staying up till 2 AM last night because I can’t get enough.”

“I agree, picked it up yesterday and I am loving it,” reads one of the comments on the post. Meanwhile, another adds: “This is the only rogue-like I’ve ever enjoyed.”

For those who have never heard of Roboquest, it was released in 2023 via RyseUp Studios and publisher Starbreeze Entertainment. The game can be mainlined in about 8 or so hours, however, those that want to experience the side content as well will need closer to 20 hours with the game. Meanwhile, completionists will need to double this.

Roboquest is not available on PlayStation Plus, and it just released this week, so it is not on sale yet. This means the only option for PS5 users is to purchase it for $24.99. It’s worth noting the game is also available on PS4.

