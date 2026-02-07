PS5 Game Normally $70 Is $5.59 for Limited Time on PlayStation Store

A PS5 game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store is $5.59 for a limited time. This price point is the result of a massive 92% discount for the PS5 game that is live on the PS Store until February 26. That said, before anyone jumps on the deal, it should be noted that PlayStation Plus is required to access the online elements of the game.

More specifically, PS5 and PS5 Pro users can currently grab — via the PlayStation Store — WB Games and Rocksteady Studios’ 2024 DC comics game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, an action-adventure shooter that divided critics when it released two years ago, hence why it has dropped in price so much so quickly. And you can see this divisiveness on the PlayStation Store, where it has a 3.2 out of 5 stars after more than 34,000 user reviews. Meanwhile, the most recent reviews reveal a strong divide in opinion. There are plenty of 5/5 reviews for the game, but as many 2/5 reviews. In other words, nothing has changed in two years; Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continues to divide those who play it.

2024 Action-Adventure Shooter

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a spin-off of the Batman: Arkham games from the developer of the Batman series, Rocksteady Studios. And the third-person open-world game is specifically set after the events of 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. Unfortunately, for both Rocksteady Studios and WB Games, the Suicide Squad game did not live up to the good name of Batman: Arkham. While the game had its fans at launch, it also had as many detractors, if not more detractors than fans. To this end, it only earned a 60 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, we awarded the DC game a 7/10 in our official review of it, noting it is a “mixed bag,” complete with some great parts and some underwhelming parts.

Lots of AAA Content for Just $5.59

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League offers up to 40-50 hours of content, though it can be mainlined in as little as 12 hours. No matter how you play it, this is a hearty amount of AAA content for just $5.59. Even if you just mainline the game, you are getting hours of content per dollar.

This is also the lowest price the PS5 game has ever been on the PlayStation Store, and considering WB Games doesn’t often discount its games on the PS Store much deeper than 92%, this may be the cheapest it will be on there for a while. Further, while this game specifically will never get a sequel, Rocksteady Studios is working on a new game in the Batman: Arkham series. So, it is worth investing in the series as it has a future. This future won’t overtly tie into this game, but it may allude to it and have the occasional easter egg here and there.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.