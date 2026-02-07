EA Game of the Year Winner Only $7.99 on PS5 for Limited Time

An EA game, a former Game of the Year winner, is only $7.99 on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users for a limited time. This price is the result of a mammoth 80% discount that is live on PSN until February 26. Normally, the game in question is $39.99, so this represents an opportunity for PS4 and PS5 users to save $32 on the game, which hails from 2021, and was an early hit on the Sony console.

More specifically, for roughly the next three weeks, PS4 and PS5 users can nab EA and Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two for just $7.99. As the name implies, this is a co-op game that requires two players. That said, a purchase of the EA game enables you to gift a copy to another, so you don’t have to buy the game twice if you don’t have anyone to play it with who doesn’t already own it.

2021 Game of the Year

It Takes Two is a cooperative action game released by Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts on March 26, 2021. It is notably the second of three releases from the former, who put out A Way Out in 2018 and Split Fiction in 2025. And most agree it is the best game from the studio’s lead, Josef Fares, who also previously put out Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons with another team. To this end, it earned an 89 on Metacritic and won Game of the Year at The Game Awards that year, an incredible achievement for the smaller budget game, even in a light year like 2021.

Those who decide to check out It Takes Two should expect a game that is about 14 or 15 hours long, depending on your skill level and playstyle. This is a hearty amount of content for two people for just $8.

80% Off From EA

While EA has discounted It Takes Two to this price in the past on the PlayStation Store, it’s not often. Further, it appears this is the lowest EA is going to drop the game for the foreseeable future. To this, now is as good a time as ever to jump into this EA great. Since its release, there arguably hasn’t been a better co-op game, so those looking for a co-op game who haven’t checked out this former Game of the Year winner can remedy both of these for just $8.

