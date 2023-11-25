PlayStation Black Friday Sale Features AAA PS5 Games for as Low as $5.99

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale has discounted over 100 PS5 games, and in the process, the PS5 Black Friday sale has made some notable, AAA games less than $10. While Black Friday is technically over, the sale is actually live until November 28, through Cyber Monday. Of course, the games featured aren't the latest and greatest PS5 games, but PS5 games that match this description aren't $10 or cheaper, even in a Black Friday sale.

There are obviously other great deals available via the sale, including on new releases from this year, such as Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty. The purpose of this article is to spotlight the dirt cheap deals for those who don't have much money left over after a busy Black Friday.

AAA PS5 GAMES UNDER $10

Metro Exodus -- $5.99

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order -- $7.99

'A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire."

Borderlands 3 -- $8.99

"The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy."

Ghostrunner -- $8.99

"Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity's last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge."

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $7.99

"Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the power of mods to the PlayStation."

Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $8.99

"Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods' last hope."

Back 4 Blood -- $8.99

"Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world."