PlayStation Fans Beg Gamers Not to Sleep on PS5 "Masterpiece"

When it comes time to debate the best PS5 exclusive, names such as God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Demon's Souls come up. A game that is often forgotten in these discussions is Returnal. Why is this? Well, it may have something to do with how few copies it sold compared to these other games. Obviously, fewer copies sold means fewer people raving about the game. And one of the reasons the game has not sold as well is due to its reputation of being a very difficult game, which is likely to scare away many more casual hobbyists. To this end, a popular post over on the PS5 Reddit page pleads with everyone to check out the game, despite this reputation, calling the game a "masterpiece."

"Returnal is a Masterpiece," reads the post in question, which has roughly 1,000 votes up. "I would personally consider myself a casual gamer. I usually select the medium-hard difficulty on games but very rarely will chose the hardest difficulty. I recently finished Demon's Souls for the PS5. I would say that was my first real challenge as a gamer. I have to say i enjoyed it very much. Weeks later i come across Returnal. I was always intrigued by this game but heard that it was extremely challenging and annoying so i never really gave it a shot. Until a week ago i pick it up."

The post continues: "As the credits roll i am sitting in my chair with my mind blown. I took a chance on a challenging experience and payed it off like nothing i have ever experienced. Two years later and is easily the best PS5 experience to date... Yes this game made me yell and scream. But at the end of it all it was the single best gaming experience i have ever had. I can confidently say this is my favorite game of all time. I genuinely do not know if a game will be able to top it anytime soon. For any 'casual gamer; out there please take a chance on this game. Fight through the hard parts. It is so damn rewarding."

Of course, if this was a one-off opinion it wouldn't be that notable, but it seems most of the PS5 Reddit page echo this sentiment based on the replies to the post.

"I paid an exorbitant $120 AUD for Returnal on release, but I never had a single regret. Incredible game," reads one of these replies. "Unbelievable game! The rush of dodging last minute and shooting back is amazing," reads a second reply.

Your mileage may vary, but for what it is worth, the game's 86 on Metacritic and our own very positive review of the game mostly back up this claim. If you're interested in checking out the game on PS5, it's currently going to set you back $69.99 if you buy a digital copy via the PlayStation Store. However, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, we reckon you will be able to get the game for much cheaper than this.