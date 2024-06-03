Kena: Bridge of Spirits Announced for Xbox

Nearly three years after its launch on PlayStation and PC, developer Ember Lab has announced that it will be bringing Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Xbox platforms. Upon its release back in 2021, Kena: Bridge of Spirits received a fair amount of acclaim from both critics and players. As a result, those on Xbox naturally began requesting that the action-adventure game would make the jump to their platform of choice. And while it took a bit longer than some may have liked, Ember Lab has now confirmed the Xbox release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits for later this summer.

Announced in a new trailer, it was revealed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch for Xbox in a little over two months on August 15, 2024. The game will be playable across all current Xbox platforms which includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Currently, Ember Lab hasn't announced if this version of Kena will feature any differences, but in all likelihood, it will be identical to those that are available to play now.

As mentioned, Kena: Bridge of Spirits has garnered quite a bit of praise over the years, which makes its release on Xbox a pretty big one. Currently, the game boasts an 81/100 aggregate score on Metacritic to go along with an 8.3/10 user score. Kena has been primarily been lauded for its visuals and animations, which means that those who own an Xbox Series X console will likely get the most out of their experience when it arrives in August.

To learn more about Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you can check out the game's new Xbox announcement trailer and official synopsis attached below.

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped."