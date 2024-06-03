New Square Enix Game Seemingly Revealed for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has yet to officially reveal its new console, but it seems yet another game might have been leaked for the upcoming platform. According to the leaker Midori, Square Enix will be bringing Visions of Mana to the system. The game is currently slated to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms this year. While Square Enix has not made a Switch 2 version official, it would make a lot of sense. Last month, Square Enix announced that it was pivoting towards more multi-platform releases for its games, and the Mana series started life on Game Boy and the Super NES.

More Square Enix on Switch 2?

If the rumors about Visions of Mana are correct, it seems like Square Enix is going to be eager to support Switch 2. Since the console launched back in 2017, the publisher has supported Switch with games like the Final Fantasy Pixel remasters, Live a Live, and Octopath Traveler. Not to mention Collection of Mana, which is a Switch exclusive compilation featuring the franchise's first three games. It's a pretty hefty number overall, and it's the most support Square Enix has given Nintendo since the SNES era.

Despite this, there are a lot of games that haven't been able to make the jump, due to Switch's technical limitations. These games include PS4 titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XV (currently, only the Pocket Edition is on Switch). Visions of Mana could be the start of Square Enix making up for lost time!

When is Nintendo Switch 2 Getting Revealed?

From all of the rumors that have been circulating, it seems like Nintendo's new system is starting to come more into focus. We don't know exactly when the console will be revealed, only that it will happen within the next year with a release to follow, presumably sometime in early 2025; Nintendo has outright stated that there will be a shorter window between the console's announcement and release, unlike what we saw with the current system.

One thing we do know about the reveal is that it will not take place this month. A Nintendo Direct will take place sometime in June, but it will focus on games releasing in 2024. That could take place as soon as this week, but we don't have an official date or time just yet.

Would you like to see Visions of Mana on Nintendo Switch 2? Do you think the system will see more Square Enix support? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!