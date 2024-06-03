Metal Slug Tactics Gets Release Date

Metal Slug Tactics was officially revealed back in 2021. At the time, it was scheduled to launch in 2022 but was then met with a delay to 2023. Of course, that year has come and gone without a release, but things are finally starting to lock into place for the upcoming tactical roguelike. Today, publisher Dotemu posted a brand-new trailer featuring another short example of the gameplay fans can expect from Metal Slug Tactics. At the very end of the new trailer, Dotemu also unveiled a new release window, and it's coming sooner than you might expect.

Metal Slug Tactics Release Window Revealed

The new trailer begins by highlighting a few of the playable characters in Metal Slug Tactics. We then get a short vignette featuring the Saturday morning cartoon art style that wowed fans when the game was first revealed. Hopefully, we'll see much more from this side of the game when Tactics is on store shelves because it looks very sharp. The trailer then shows off some more of the tactical gameplay before ending with a stinger to reveal that Metal Slug Tactics is scheduled to launch this fall.

It's worth remembering that MST has been delayed several times already, so that date could still move around. That might be why the developers and publishers are keeping the actual date under wraps. After all, if they announce a firm date and then are forced to move it yet again, fans will be frustrated. By keeping it nebulous, they can shift as needed without upsetting anyone (as long as it isn't pushed to 2025). Either way, we'll likely learn more about that release date relatively soon.

What is Metal Slug Tactics?

The Metal Slug series is classically made up of games in the run-and-shoot genre. Players move through a level and try to blast everything away. Think of something similar to Contra but with mechs. Metal Slug Tactics turns that on its head and has you playing as iconic characters in a new "dynamic tactical RPG with a roguelite thrill." While not an exact copy, the best examples of what to expect are the combat in games like Fire Emblem, Into the Breach, and BattleTech. Toss in that Metal Slug flair, and you have a great idea of how Tactics is going to play when you load into a game as the Peregrine Falcon Squad.

Metal Slug Tactics launches later this year on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.