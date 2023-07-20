PlayStation Insider Shares Update on New PS5 Console Reveal

A noteworthy PlayStation insider has shared new details on when Sony might end up revealing its new PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this week, a high-profile rumor began making the rounds claiming that an updated "Slim" model of the PS5 would potentially be unveiled at some point in the coming month. And while Sony has currently remained quiet when it comes to showing off a new version of the PS5, it now sounds like this silence won't be continuing for much longer.

In a message shared on social media, reporter Tom Henderson revealed more of what he has heard in regard to this new PS5 console. Henderson said that based on his own info, he doesn't know anything in particular about when Sony might choose to announce its updated PlayStation hardware. That being said, if the updated PS5 is poised to release in September, then a reveal for August seems likely. That being said, Sony itself might not choose to dub this console the "PS5 Slim" as some fans are expecting.

"I don't know anything about the recent PlayStation Slim rumors and when it will be revealed. Logically, with a release set for September, a reveal soon makes sense," Henderson said on Twitter. "As for if it will be called the 'Slim' or not, I'm inclined to believe it will just be called a PS5 and branded as an improved model. It's my understanding that this new model will completely replace the current PlayStation 5 with the last units hitting shelves by the end of the year."

Previously, Henderson has reported that this new version of the PS5 will feature a detachable disc drive. Rather than continuing to sell two versions of the PS5 as it does now, Sony will instead sell a single unit of the console that will be compatible with a disc drive that is then sold separately. It remains to be seen if any of these rumors or reports actually come to fruition, but it seems like we should be hearing more from Sony on this front soon enough.

Are you interested in seeing what Sony has in store with its supposed evolution of the PS5? And would you potentially look to pick up this new version of the console assuming it is revealed soon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.